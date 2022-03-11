State asks ConCourt to dismiss Nkonde contention

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE State has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss a case in which High Court judge Sunday Nkonde is challenging the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC)’s decision to reopen hearing of a complaint against him.

The reopened hearing involves a case in which The Post Newspapers proprietor Fred M’membe lodged a complaint against Judge Nkonde in 2017 for refusing to recuse himself from handling the newspaper company’s liquidation case.

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has asked the Constitutional Court not to entertain Judge Nkonde’s petition because he is not entitled to the reliefs he is seeking.

Mr Kabesha submits that the JCC’s decision to reopen hearing of complaints against Judge Nkonde is constitutional. “It is within the mandate of JCC under article 143 of the Constitution of Zambia to inquire into allegations of incompetence and gross misconduct of a sitting judge,” he states.

Mr Kabesha says a complaint against a judge can be heard whether the matter complained of is actively before that judge or not. He further submits that JCC under article 144 of the Constitution can initiate the process of removal of a sitting judge on