State, agricultural players talk virtual platform

NANCY MWAPE, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has launched the ‘Meet the farmers’ virtual summit’, an online conference designed to bring agricultural players on one virtual platform.

The platform will link farmers and various input suppliers in Zambia and the region, while giving farmers an opportunity to gain information on current trends and technologies that are practised in the agriculture sector.

Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo said the summit, themed ‘Innovation, Agriculture Future”, is vital in boosting understanding of modern agricultural practices and technologies to improve productivity.

Considering that this year's Agricultural and Commercial Show, which was scheduled for this monthend, has been cancelled due to the