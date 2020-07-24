State advocates key to delivering justice

ACCORDING to most contemporary theories of justice, justice is overwhelmingly important. John Rawls claims that “justice is the first virtue of social institutions, as truth is of systems of thought”.

It is a fundamental human right for any accused person to be subjected to a court process that guarantees a speedy and fair outcome. For justice delayed is justice denied.

While justice is an important aspect of safeguarding human rights, its delivery has not been without challenges in Zambia and many other countries.

It is not a secret that in Zambia, access to legal aid and timely disposal of cases has been one of the major challenges.

Access to justice has been for a long time a preserve of the rich due the exorbitant legal fees. Many poor people have ended up in prisons not because they were truly guilty, but simply because they lacked proper legal representation to argue their cases convincingly. It is also on record that many cases have taken years before being disposed of due to inadequate legal manpower. These challenges are well-known and have been documented.

Recognising the challenges in administering justice, President Edgar Lungu, in addressing a gathering of learned men and women, once said, “We owe the Zambian people a justice system that is accessible and impartial to all litigants irrespective of their standing in society, a system that is efficient and delivers results within a reasonable time, a system that is user-friendly and ensures that its users understand it and, more importantly, a justice system that responds to the needs of its litigants and is efficient and effective.”

Indeed the backlog of pending cases and judgments has continued to be a cause for concern haunting Zambia’s judiciary like many others across the globe.

This is because while the demands for justice and speedy justice for that matter are on the increase, institutional capabilities have remained static, hence they continue to be overstretched.

It is therefore elating to hear that Government has on its agenda plans to employ state advocates in all the provinces and districts in a bid to enhance delivery of justice in the country.

According to Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, Government intends to employ as many advocates as possible because currently there are only advocates in a few provinces which include Lusaka and Copperbelt.

Certainly this is a good step towards ensuring access to justice by all regardless of the geographical location.

Advocates are an inseparable and important part of a robust legal system. They not only aid in seeking access to justice but also promote justice. For instance, Judges cannot perform their task of dispensing justice effectively without the able support of advocates.

Advocates are primary experts in the art of presenting and arguing cases in court. The state advocates act in the capacity of “public prosecutors” in a High Court. Needless to say, advocates play an important role in the administration of justice.

It is heartening to know that Government is not sitting idly but working to interrogate how best to enhance institutional capacities to improve access to and facilitate speedy delivery of justice.

It is therefore hoped that while the exercise to deploy more state advocates is a costly one, those charged with implementation will ensure that resources are found.

This is because delivery of justice is an important aspect of a democratic society and upholding human rights.

With state advocates in all provinces and districts, it means people will be able to access justice within their locations. It also means less congestion in the few courts in the country.

This is indeed progressive because justice cannot continue to be denied on the basis of inadequate capacity by courts in other parts of the country. Justice should be accessible regardless of one’s geographical location.