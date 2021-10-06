State acts to eradicate foot-and-mouth disease

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will spend K775 million in the next three years on implementing the Foot and Mouth Disease Eradication Programme (FMDEP).

Under the programme, about four million head of cattle will be vaccinated against the disease, which has a high mortality rate.

The disease has broken out in Western, Southern, North-Western, Central, Copperbelt, Eastern, Muchinga and Northern provinces.

It is estimated that about 1.5 million head of cattle have been affected by the disease.

Government has since released K100 million to buy 2.1 million doses of the vaccine to kick-start the vaccination exercise.

Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Makozo Chikote said in an interview yesterday that the disease is spreading at a fast rate.

Mr Chikote said with the release of the K100 million for the purchase of the vaccines, the exercise to vaccinate the animals is likely to start next week.

“We are going to start with Western Province, which has been badly affected by the disease, and then move to CLICK TO READ MORE