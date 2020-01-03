Start your saving culture with your January 2020 income

Analysis: MAXWELL PHIRI

WELCOME to 2020!

You will retire with nothing if you do nothing with your savings. If you do not save, you are not safe! The future you create now through savings is the future you inhabit. Have you not realised that if you eat tomorrow’s food today you will have no food tomorrow.

If you wear tomorrow’s clothes today you will walk naked tomorrow. You need to create the future you want through saving culture.

The future you buy now is cheaper than the future you buy later in life when you are above 55 years. The worst scenario is that medical costs go up with your age hence saving culture is not optional.

After a stint of being on break to research and reflect, I am back with a series of articles on savings.