Start small, grow big

Life & Life Issues with EMMANUEL MUKULA

SOMETIMES we waste time when we do not know how or where to begin from.

Sometimes, we end up biting off more than we can chew, and it gets even more frustrating and overwhelming.

It’s easier to procrastinate when we feel so overwhelmed, and that is not the way to make progress.

Starting a business, saving money, losing weight and getting your work done all have one thing in common: start small and grow it.

I have come to learn that in our personal, business and professional lives, we make a handful of large goals for ourselves, many of which may not be achieved but make us frustrated and quit.

This is not entirely our fault; after all, we have been trained to “dream big” and reach for the stars when striving to achieve any goal.

What we are not taught, however, is to set small incremental goals that lead one to a big outcome.

The truth is that while we are waiting for this huge achievement in our lives, whether personal, business or professional, we often miss the opportunity to make alternative plans and take a chance on smaller ideas and celebrate a smaller win.

Taking it down a notch and deciding to implement smaller ideas with a lesser impact often has serious benefits that start to motivate us for something bigger.

Stop being scared of failing because small losses are a learning opportunity.

Small ideas are low- risk ideas: if they go well, celebrate; if they do not, nothing large is lost and you can move on to plan B.

By building an environment where failure is acceptable and even the norm, we are not only able to then recognise and improve upon our own personal and professional shortcomings, but, also, we are able to examine and best devise a strategy that will give us the ability to jump over, crawl under, or blast through any obstacles that may be standing in the way of success.

Maintain a portfolio of small ideas. Small ideas should be invested in a variety of areas.

By spreading out these small yet potentially valuable ideas out across the different parts of the business, the stakes are not stacked up so high against you should that one little idea fail you.

When you actively choose not to place all your eggs in one basket, as the saying goes, you are actually placing a greater long-term focus on the improvement of your organisation than if you invest only in that one “big idea”.

For questions and contributions, email me on: emmymukula@gmail.com or follow me on Facebook or Linkedin on Emmanuel Mukula.