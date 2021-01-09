Stars turn-up for Night of Worship

STAFRANCE ZULU, Ndola

STRAIGHT from New Year’s Eve musical concerts in Lusaka and Chingola, some gospel artistes had little time to rest in-between as they were needed to perform at the Night of Worship the following day at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The New Year’s Night of Worship, which was sponsored and graced by Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Minister Emmanuel Mulenga, had upto 15 artistes from Lusaka and Ndola lined-up.

To their credit, they were only too happy to belt out some of new songs that were overshadowed by lack of entertainment much of last year because of the coronavirus which shattered much of the entertainment calendar.

Some of the artistes that played are Ndola’s own DMK, Kings Malembe Malembe, Christine, Reuben and Temwani.

Other supporting local artistes were Chifundo, MP, Francis, Ester Mutelu, Zamar, Toliwe and