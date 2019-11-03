Standing out in the crowd

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

SYDNEY Masheke always stands out in a crowd, quite literally.

At 2.3m, it is hard not to notice the 26-year-old man from Chelston in Lusaka.

Sydney was born in a family of six to Lozi parents. He is the tallest in the family.

His mother, who wears size 12 footwear, is taller than his father. Sydney himself wears a size 15.5 shoe.

Lozis are among the tallest of all Zambian ethnic groupings.

"My siblings are also tall, but not as tall as me. I'm the tallest," says Sydney with a sly smile.