Standing in the gap over FAZ woes

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

GODFREY Chikumbi sounds like the modern-day John the Baptist calling for redemption from the wilderness.

And don’t we need a messiah to redeem our lost soccer fortunes? But while John the Baptist preached about the coming Messiah Jesus Christ, Chikumbi is positioning himself to take over the mantle at Football House.

Yet, to others, the journalist-cum sports administrator might as well be a David trying to take on a Goliath. But what if he has the right stone in his sling? Of course, not much is known about Chikumbi, but he raises genuine concerns regarding the status of the Chipolopolo after yet another missed opportunity to make it to the tournament, which concludes with the final on Sunday, February 6. It is the failure to qualify a record three times on the trot which has inhibited the Chipolopolo from participating in the continent’s biggest football showpiece. Chikumbi shares the pain with millions of Zambian soccer fans who for a long time walked with their heads high because Zambia was regarded as a soccer powerhouse. Zambians were proud of watching their footballers showcasing their talent at AfCON finals every two years. Footballers, especially the young ones, were motivated to see their role models in action and looked forward to being selected for national duty.

It was an incentive for young footballers’ toiling in training and pursuit of clubs with hope of being like the Chipolopolo stars. With Chipolopolo absent from AfCON, Zambians had no choice but to switch allegiance to teams like Burkina Faso, a team the Chipolopolo used to beat by huge scores. Today, the Burkinabes rank among the top four in Africa, alongside Egypt, Senegal and hosts Cameroon. Burkina Faso, who played 10 men against Tunisia, having received a red card, demonstrated an impeccable attitude. Chikumbi is now carrying the pain of the hundreds of disappointed Zambians who cannot wait to see the current FAZ administration removed from office for being underperformers. Andrew Kamanga and his team may argue that they still have the mandate to continue being at Football House, having been elected last year. But Kamanga singularly accounts for overseeing the three past failures and is expected to resign on moral grounds and allow his vice-president Justin Mumba to take over. That is expected to be the reasonable thing to do. This is what Chikumbi is advocating and is confident of doing a better job if the councillors can buy into his story. He does not see any patriotism in councillors’ continued loyalty to a regime which has failed the country. Writing on his Facebook page, veteran soccer administrator Simataa Simataa brought out another perspective on what Zambia has lost out for not making it to Cameroon. Simataa says non-qualification to AfCON is humiliating and attracts mockery from minions.

“But that is not it. It is a financial loss,” Simataa says. Apparently, each of the 24 countries that qualified for the competition will receive at least €534,000 (K10,640,000) for participation (i.e. for reaching the finals).

The AfCON prize money structure is as follows:The winners will walk away with US$5 million (about K90,000,000) while the runners-up will pocket a cool US$2.75 million (almost K49,500,000) Semi-finalists: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Egypt and Senegal will each get US$2.2 million (K39,600,000), while the quarter-finalists (Cameroon, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal) will each pocket US$1.175 million (K21,159,000) This is the soul-searching Chikumbi, calling out from the Luapula Province wilderness, is making to the FAZ Council. With the qualifiers for the next edition due to start next month, Kamanga and his executive have an opportunity to remedy the situation. Granted that he is constitutionally in charge of running football in the country, there is no harm in him reaching out to people like Kalusha Bwalya to help him deal with backroom issues. Kalusha has an impeccable record of not only qualifying the Chipolopolo to the AfCON, but winning it in 2012. Coincidentally, it is after the departure of the soccer icon that the free fall of the Chipolopolo began and Zambia has suffered irreparable damage since then. As far as football stakeholders are concerned, the success of any football association is measured by the performance of the senior national team. They are stressed with good governance, integrity and accountability jargon. Time to deliver is now, and Chikumbi, the front runner for the upcoming FAZ elections in four years, may just be the messiah. The author is editorials editor at the Zambia Daily Mail.