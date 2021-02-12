Standardise pricing

WE are deeply concerned and alarmed at revelations by Minister of Health Jonas Chanda that some private hospitals are charging as high as K150,000 to manage coronavirus patients.

These private hospitals are also said to be charging between K2,800 and K4,800 for coronavirus testing and certification.

This is more than double the amount public health institutions are asking for.

For instance, those attended to at government health institutions are required to pay K1,500 for both testing and certification and K500 for certification only for tests done elsewhere.

While we understand that private hospitals are in business and their focus is to get a return on their investment, we also want to believe they have a human face.

We believe running a business of a health care nature should not just be about making money but the passion for the service delivered.

We want to believe those who venture into such business have just found a way of making money on the sidelines of their passion to save lives.

As such, we expect them to find a fair balance between making money and saving lives.

This is why we are concerned about the exorbitant fees being charged on patients and those who seek COVID-19 testing and certification.

While it is by choice that people go to private hospitals, it should be understood that the situation now is different.

We are dealing with a pandemic, with so many people being infected and dying every day.

Statistics show that the cumulative number of cases in in Zambia is 66,598, with 5,695 active cases, of which 397 are admitted to isolation facilities while 291 are on oxygen and 57 in a critical condition.

Given these numbers, the public institutions are already overwhelmed. Not too long ago the minister was calling for collaboration with the private health care facilities to create more capacity for handling COVID cases.

Recently, it was announced that the public institutions are overwhelmed and unable to cope with the number of cases.

It therefore means that patients who find no room at public health institutions have no choice but to turn to private hospitals, not because they have money but because they are desperately in need of health care.

It is these people that we feel for. The ones that need health care and yet do not have the kind of money private hospitals are asking for.

We are not asking private hospitals to become public health institutions by providing free services or at very minimal cost.

We are simply appealing to their conscience to peg their services at prices more affordable by many people.

As it is now, how many people in Zambia can afford medical bills worth K150,000? This means the services by private health institutions can only be accessed by a few elitists.

Needless to say, this leaves those who cannot find space in public health institutions and have no money to access private health care to die in their homes.

In this COVID-19 situation, we expect the private health institutions to wear a human face as they look at the situation at hand.

Actually this is also beneficial in the long term because if more people die, their clientele is also reduced. The private hospitals also need more people to be alive for their business to thrive.

But, most importantly, they must find a way of contributing to the fight against the pandemic, and charging affordable fees will ensure that more lives are saved.

While our appeal may touch the hearts of some private health care providers, we know that there are those who do not really care whether people die or not, as long as they make huge profits.

We also know that the issue of private hospitals exploiting clients has been a long-standing one.

There have been calls from some stakeholders on the need to standardise prices of health services offered by private health facilities.

If the Health Professional Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has been dragging its feet over this matter, we believe this is the time to move, and real quick.

HPCZ should expeditiously come to the aid of Zambians by ensuring that prices of private health care services are within the ethically acceptable range. Those who choose to abrogate must then be dealt with accordingly.