Standard Chartered tops trading

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

STANDARD Chartered Bank was the top performer on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) in last month’s trading with a turnover of about K13 million out of the overall K33.5 million.

The bank, whose share price was at K2.71 and had 61 trades, topped the chart at K13,047,791 followed by Copperbelt Energy Corporation, which recorded over K9.1million while Airtel and Zambeef Products registered slightly over K6 million and K3.75 million, respectively.

Other firms which participated and recorded turnover below K1 million were British American Tobacco Zambia, Cavmont Capital Holding, African Explosives Zambia Limited, Bata, Zambia Sugar, Zambian Breweries and ZCCM-Investment Holdings.

This is contained in the LuSE monthly news flash which notes that in value terms, about K20 million was shared among