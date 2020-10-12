Standard Chartered tips State on debt

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

AS Zambia engages the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address external debt, Standard Chartered Bank has advised Government to create fiscal space that will facilitate economic growth.

Chief economist for Africa and Middle East Razia Khan said macro-economic concerns of debt accumulation by countries have weighed down economic performance.

Ms Khan said after the global financial economic crisis in 2008, Zambia was able to borrow from the international market, and majority of these resources were invested into infrastructure development.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 has seen contraction in economic growth, putting Zambia under great pressure to consolidate its fiscal space. We have seen current account in surplus on the trade side while imports have