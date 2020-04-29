Standard Chartered Bank gives clients ‘coronavirus relief’

TRYNESS TEMBO, DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

IN recognition of the challenges the coronavirus poses on various sectors, Standard Chartered Bank Zambia is implementing relief measures to help customers in need of assistance.

The relief measures include payments holidays for loan repayments across all retail clients assessed to have been distressed by the COVID-19.

Standard Chartered Bank head of retail banking DeepPal Singh said for personal and business loans, the customers will be given up to three months payments holiday or tenor extension of up to 12 months.

"We recognise that the current COVID-19 pandemic will pose challenges for some of our clients' ability to repay their loans, mortgages and credit cards. In accordance with the measures recently announced by the Bank of Zambia, we are offering our