Stand up for FISP

IT IS not by accident that year after year Zambia is recording bumper maize harvests. The right policies in the agriculture sector, backed by apt implementation, are key to this success.

Thousands, if not millions, of Zambians are strategically supported in crop production and the results have led to significant food security at national level and in households.

The Government-driven Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) is at the centre of this success. An ever-increasing number of Zambians are doing away with the begging bowl to be proud producers of their own food and some surplus for sale.

Zambia is, however, not fully successful yet in getting every citizen off the poverty list.

This is why the FISP is constantly being reviewed to diversity from just maize and fertiliser as the support inputs, to include other crops.

There is also need for more financial support as Government’s resource envelope cannot meet the expectations of all those that ask for and qualify for subsidised agricultural inputs.

Against this background, it is commendable that the corporate sector sees the need to support this cause.

An example is that of Absa Bank, which has come on board with a K1.5 billion trade finance facility for financing of FISP for the 2021/2022 farming season.

Over the last two farming seasons, Absa has extended approximately K1 billion towards FISP financing, which is in line with the bank’s commitment to support key economic sectors that add to the growth of the country’s economy.

This support is in tandem with Government’s desire to have more peasant farmers get on the FISP programme and to eventually be food self-sufficient.

It is Government’s desire to promote the agriculture sector as one of the pillars of economic diversification.

Gestures such as the one by Absa will go a long way in helping Government fulfil its vision of optimising food production for the country.

Government needs every stakeholder’s support to ensure that farm inputs are delivered to farmers in good time.

Technocrats should now play their role by actualising the trade finance facility by Absa. It is a low-hanging fruit but one that must be plucked by or for the right people.

In this harsh economy, guaranteed resources such as the money made available by Absa through the trade finance facility are a blessing to the country as it aspires for food security year after year to mitigate rural poverty.

This is especially so considering that most of the food consumed in the country is produced by the resource-constrained rural households who depend on rain-fed farming to produce their crops.

Currently, the FISP targets one million small-scale farmers through the direct input supply and e-voucher systems.

The FISP has increased land under cultivation with different crops. It has also improved nutritional levels among poor households through diversified diets.

It has created employment in the agriculture sector through transportation and supply of various inputs and implements by agro-dealers and stockists.

The ultimate success requires support from all, including the corporate world.

To ensure that the programme is a success, Government needs money to procure farm inputs and distribute the same countrywide.