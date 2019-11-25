Stand up for Daka, Mwepu

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

CHIPOLOPOLO duo of striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu have been nominated for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Young Player of the Year award.

The awards ceremony will be held in Cairo next month.

While there is no Zambian representation in major categories like the Player of the Year or the Men’s National Team of the Year, the Shepolopolo have made the top six in the Women’s category while their coach Bruce Mwape has been shortlisted for the Women Coach of the Year award CLICK TO READ MORE