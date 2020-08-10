Stand up for clients, businesses, banks told

TRYNESS TEMBO,

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Lusaka, Kabwe

WITH the negative impact of coronavirus on various sectors, a financial expert says banks need to provide finance to businesses in a bid to aid the recovery of the economy.

Access Bank Zambia Limited managing director Joana Bannerman said time is ripe for banks to stand with the people.

Ms Bannerman said in an interview recently that banks need to use their expertise to help the economy recuperate.

“Currently, the banking sector is struggling like other industries because of the negative effects of COVID-19. However, the important thing for banks now is to ensure they support the economy so that recovery can happen.

“Where businesses are challenged, banks need to show that they understand the economy and are ready to stand with the customers. Basically, as banks, we need to roll up our sleeves and support businesses so that we can ensure that if there is a recession, we can recover quickly,” she said. CLICK TO READ MORE