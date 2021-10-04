Stand up, be counted

KABANDA CHULU, CHISOMO HAKUBEZA

Chongwe

INTERNATIONAL Finance Corporation (IFC) regional representative Midalo Minofu says Zambia and other African countries’ tourism industries risk taking longer to recover from the impact of the coronavirus due to overdependence on foreign tourists.

And Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba said Government has requested the United Kingdom (UK) to consider removing Zambia from a red list of countries severely affected by COVID-19.

Speaking on Friday at the Zambia Tourism Expo 2021 hosted by the Tourism Council of Zambia (TCZ), Ms Minofu said tourism is a major contributor to jobs, foreign exchange earnings and tax revenues.

She said the value chains are immense, such as having hotels providing opportunities to various sub-sectors, including transport, catering, security, and laundry, among others.

Ms Minofu said tourism is vital to African economies, contributing about seven percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) amounting to US$169 billion in 2019, according to the World Tourism Travel Council.

“But experts are informing us that the continent will take longer to rebound due to the lack of domestic tourists. Nevertheless, there are opportunities to grow the sector by targeting the locals,” she said.

"We have a rising middle class who are