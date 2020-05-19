Stand up, be counted, local tourists told

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

ZAMBIANS have been encouraged to support local tourism by embracing the revised hospitality industry’s packages as the country continues to battle the coronavirus.

Livingstone businessman Ikuka Muleta admitted that tourism has been negatively affected by COVID-19 because foreign tourists who mainly frequent the city to view the Victoria Falls and other tourism facilities are nowhere near.

Mr Muleta said in an interview recently that Zambians have to take up the challenge and experience some CLICK TO READ MORE