Stanchart sets aside $50,000 for women

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

STANDARD Chartered Bank Zambia has committed US$50,000 to support the growth of women-led businesses by harnessing technology.

To implement the programme, Standard Chartered Bank has partnered with BongoHive Zambia, an innovative and technology hub, to mentor, coach and build capacity of finalists.

Ten women will be selected for the capacity building and later five winners will each receive US$10,000 to implement their business proposals to scale up their enterprise.

Bank chief executive officer Herman Kasekende said majority of women-led businesses in Zambia are skewed towards micro, small and medium enterprises.

“It is through these small ventures that women play a significant role in supporting their homes, sending children to school and CLICK TO READ MORE