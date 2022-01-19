Stanchart sees Zambia’s economic potential

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

STANDARD Chartered Bank Zambia has invested over US$2 million in the development of various digital platforms to reach out to the unbanked population and contribute to the growth of the economy.

And the bank has launched a cardless cash service on the Standard Chartered mobile application and online platform to enable people to send and receive money on their phones.

Chief executive officer Herman Kasekende said most people in remote areas do not have access to financial services.

Mr Kasekende said this yesterday at the launch of the cardless cash service.

"To us, digital is life and that is why we are keen in driving this agenda as we see it to be the future of banking, especially in the era of