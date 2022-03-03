StanChart engages 500 young entrepreneurs

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

STANDARD Chartered Bank has engaged 500 young people in Lusaka and Samfya under its Enhancing Youth Entrepreneurship and Employability (EYEE) programme. This is a programme aimed at addressing the widening socio-economic inequality and growing income gap. The EYEE project is implemented in partnership with Voluntary Service Organisation (VSO) International and responds to youth unemployment issues by directly benefiting young entrepreneurs in Lusaka and Samfya between the ages of 18 and 35 and comprising of at least 60 percent women. StanChart chief finance officer Kelvin Bwalya says target group includes five percent of young people with disabilities, focusing on people with visual impairments and speech impairment. Notable vocational skills the youths will be empowered with include carpentry, tailoring, computer skills and electrical among others. During the launch of the EYEE project yesterday, Mr Bwalya said the CLICK TO READ MORE