Stanbic to support China-Zambia trade

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

STANBIC Zambia is committed to supporting the growth of the China-Zambia trade, which has seen investments amounting to over US$ 3 billion from over 500 Chinese businesses.

The bank’s director of corporate and investment banking Helen Lubamba said last week that the investments have created over 50,000 jobs across various sectors of the economy including agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

“Trade between the two nations has been evolving as Zambia strives to diversify its economy away from copper and attract investment in other industries.

“China is one of Zambia’s biggest import and export destinations and it is against this backdrop that Stanbic Bank, which is part of the Standard Bank Group, has partnered with China in developing Zambia’s construction and manufacturing sectors,” she said during celebrations to mark the Chinese new year.

Ms Lubamba said the Industrial and Commercial Bank of… http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/