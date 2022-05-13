Stanbic support to mining hits $2bn

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

STANBIC Bank Zambia and Standard Bank Group have invested over US$2 billion in Zambia's mining sector in the last 10 years. Head of corporate investment banking Helen Lubamba said the bank's financing support went to the major mining houses and mining businesses. Ms Lubamba said this in a statement during the Africa Mining Indaba in Cape Town, which ended yesterday. "The level of investment pushed into the sector signifies the importance the bank attaches to Zambia's mining sector, which remains integral to the country's development," she said. Ms Lubamba said the bank will continue to be a partner for growth to mainstay mining and across the industry's ecosystem, including the energy sector. And reacting to President Hakainde Hichilema's address at the mining indaba, Ms Lubamba noted the emphasis on creating a conducive investment environment that is balanced. She said the tone provided a