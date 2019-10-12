Stanbic not giving up

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

DESPITE the disappointment of not having their choice Brandy, Stanbic Bank says they remain committed to developing the country’s music industry.

Danny, Mampi, Izrael, Afunika and Chef 187 took to the stage at the Stanbic Music Festival alongside the legendary Sisters with Voices (SWV) and Nigerian star Davido.

SWV served as a replacement for Grammy award winner Brandy, who was the original headlining act but was forced to pull out of the event at the last minute for what was reported to be illness.