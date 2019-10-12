Entertainment

Stanbic not giving up

October 12, 2019
SISTERS With Voices were last minute replacements for Brandy at the Stanbic Music Festival. PICTURE: SHIKANDA KAWANGA

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka
DESPITE the disappointment of not having their choice Brandy, Stanbic Bank says they remain committed to developing the country’s music industry.
Danny, Mampi, Izrael, Afunika and Chef 187 took to the stage at the Stanbic Music Festival alongside the legendary Sisters with Voices (SWV) and Nigerian star Davido.
SWV served as a replacement for Grammy award winner Brandy, who was the original headlining act but was forced to pull out of the event at the last minute for what was reported to be illness.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

