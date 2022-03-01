Stanbic game for transformation drive

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

STANBIC Bank Zambia Plc is committed to financing the economic transformation drive as evidenced by the over K2.5 billion invested in structured financing for the construction of 10 shopping malls across the country. The 10 malls financed by Stanbic include Jacaranda and Kafubu in Ndola and Kitwe's Mukuba. In Lusaka, the projects include Manda Hill, Arcades, Pinnacle, Lewanika, Kabwata, East Park and Cosmopolitan. Giving an update on the bank's real estate financing portfolio last week, Stanbic board chairman Abraham Mwenda said the institution has aligned its strategy to support Zambia's key business sectors and contribute to Government's inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development agenda. "In this regard, we are fully committed to financing the economic transformation drivers which include the mining, agriculture, manufacturing, power and infrastructure, as well as the real estate sectors," he said. "To date we have invested over K2.5 billion in structured financing for shopping malls under the real estate sector. These investments clearly demonstrate Stanbic Bank's leading financing capabilities in the real estate sector." Dr Mwenda said one of Stanbic's goals in respect to real estate investment, particularly shopping malls, is to complement Government effort in driving trade and