Stanbic Bank boss plots way forward in ‘new normal’ era

KELLY NJOMBO, DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

BUSINESSES need access to accurate and timely information to help them recover from economic uncertainty in the wake of the coronavirus, Stanbic Bank head of global markets Victor Chileshe has said.

Mr Chileshe said understanding of prevailing business conditions in any market enables industries to maximise resources through prudent planning, giving it a stronger chance of survival in a trying economic climate.

He said during a recent webinar series that one of the biggest challenges facing business owners as they embrace the ‘new normal’ is access to data.

“Accurate, up-to-date information is crucial to enable businesses to make decisions, particularly in these current uncertain times. It is difficult to form an effective growth strategy, let alone find a way to adapt to or survive in a hostile trading environment such as the one created by COVID-19, without adequate information, and this is where Stanbic Bank’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) comes in,” Mr Chileshe said.

The PMI is a monthly survey conducted by Stanbic Bank Zambia in collaboration with IHS Markit to provide up-to-date, accurate and CLICK TO READ MORE