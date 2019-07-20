Stanbic adds Davido

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

IN A surprise move, Stanbic Bank on Tuesday announced Nigerian star Davido as the latest addition to its October 4 – 5 festival where Grammy award-winning American R&B singer Brandy is also the headlining international act.

With this latest move, the two international artistes will join local stars Afunika, Mampi, Izrael, Danny and Chef 187 at the sixth edition of the musical festival that will take place at Lusaka Polo Club.

Announcing the initial lineup last month, Stanbic public relations and communications manager Chanda Chime- Katongo said their aim as organisers is to get renowned international artistes performing alongside local stars.