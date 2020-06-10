Stalled projects set for resumption

KASUBA MULENGA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has started sending technocrats to all provinces to ensure resumption of construction works which stalled due to COVID-19.

Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota said this in a statement yesterday.

“This follows the directive from State House that construction works which were halted due to coronavirus should resume. The ministry is engaging all contractors to ensure that they resume works immediately,” Mr Mushota said.

The Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development will work with the Ministry of Health to see to it that construction workers adhere to public health guidelines as