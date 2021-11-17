Stakeholders to walk to Kapiri

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

THE Zambia Society for Child Protection (ZSCP) has teamed up with other stakeholders to undertake a public awareness walk on Child Sexual Abuse and Sexual Gender Based Violence

from Lusaka to Kapiri Mposhi during the 16 days of activism.

In a statement, ZSCP chairperson, Rokaya Ginwalla, said cooperating partners have observed that there are still lacks in information on the

prevalence of child sexual abuse and its causes in the community, hence the decision to embark on the sensitisation walk.

“According to statistics held by the victim support unit and UTH-HAP, there are not less than 100 reported cases of children being sexually molested every month,” Dr Ginwalla said.

It is estimated that of this number, only 50-60 percent return to the health facility for review, while convictions yield a paltry 1 percent.

The walk is therefore aimed at raising awareness among the public on how to identify abused children and avoid loss of evidence.

“We also intend to help people be aware of where to report cases and the importance of quick referral for appropriate medical management and avoid loss of evidence,” Dr Ginwalla said.

12 individuals from various orginsations have volunteered to walk the 200 plus kilometre distance over eight days. CLICK