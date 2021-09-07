Staff movement suspensions welcome

THE suspension of staff movements in the public service as announced by Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti is a step in the right direction given the prevailing situation in which the new government wants to put all pieces of the public administration jigsaw puzzle in place. There is need for respective departments in the civil service to pause appointments, transfers, secondments and promotions to give the new President, Hakainde Hichilema, chance to put in place office-bearers at the top.

It is also important that such staff movements and appointments are suspended so that audit queries the new administration is undertaking are not hidden through such activities. Much as some of these activities in the civil service have been pending for a long time, it is logical that time is given to the new government to study these matters before operations can return to normal.

Transfers in the civil service have always shown a strain of corruption and confusion in their administration, where some people just want to work in towns. We urge public workers to be patient and not consider this suspension as a punishment but one way of bringing sanity in the system. The directive also comes at an opportune time to give pause to some government officials who cynically imposed these transfers on workers with no regard for what best serves the nation. We expect all government institutions to heed the directive, which we believe is meant to discourage underhand methods at a time when the Cabinet is not fully in place. We understand this directive has inconvenienced many public servants but those who have been affected should not lose heart because if they are deserving of promotion, transfer or secondment, they will definitely get it. It is appropriate for Government to look beyond the challenge of transfers and remember the risk they pose to the integrity of institutions when the new administration has not yet settled down. There is a cost to all these movements and it must be realised that certain things need to be done when Government is fully functioning. The urgent goal for President Hichilema at the moment is to put in place functionaries that can ensure sanity in these processes. Therefore, affected public workers should not use this suspension as a way of working under protest. A hard worker deserving of promotion or transfer will always remain committed to work regardless of circumstances. Indeed, after years of confusion in the process of transfers and promotions in the civil service, pausing all such activities could be a modest way of picking it up from another perspective. There is need to clean up the civil service so that it is run professionally as the President has already indicated before. The civil service has also been dogged by reports of ghost workers, and Government has lost huge sums of money paying such non-existent staff. This is an opportunity to ensure that things start running smoothly in all departments without any form of nepotism and tribalism in transfers, promotions and appointments. There is no single solution for sanity to prevail regarding human resource in government institutions other than taking time to check how things are being done. What is clear is that the situation regarding operations in government institutions requires urgent correction.