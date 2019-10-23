Stability returning to mining

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

THE Copperbelt Province is home to Zambia’s core industry, mining, because of its rich mineral endowment, hence the copper-rich region earning its name from Zambia’s favourite export product.

Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says the mining industry, which in the recent past suffered a turbulent phase which resulted in job losses, is now stable because of the intervention measures by Government.

Mr Mwakalombe says he is expecting mining firms to recapitalise and grow given that Government has yielded to its demand for Value Added Tax, a taxation system he says favours the mining industry.

Here is a bit of background of the copper-rich province before I delve into the details of the interview with the Copperbelt minister.

Copperbelt is one of the most developed regions in Zambia. Its main economic activities revolve around copper and cobalt mining, which are the backbone of the national economy, dating back to the late 1920s when the first mine was opened in Luanshya district.