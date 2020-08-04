SSAFO thinks model farms, livestock food-processing plants

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

SUB-SAHARA African Farmers Organisation (SSAFO) intends to invest US$500 million in creating model farms and livestock food processing plants in 16 districts in the next seven years.

The investment will translate into a creation of 300,000 jobs in the targeted districts. SSAFO founder Munyaradzi Muronda said in an interview recently that the organisation has secured 80,000 hectares of land.

Mr Muronda said each district will have 5,000 hectares where various agriculture schemes will be conducted.

“We expect to invest about US$500 million in the next seven years in the agriculture sector. Over one million people are expected to directly and indirectly benefit from the project,” he said.

Mr Muronda said SSAFO has entered into a Public Private Partnership agreement with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to support the project under the extension service programme.