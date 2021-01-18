SSAFO empowers 3,000 youths

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

SUB-SAHARA African Farmers Organisation (SSAFO), through its livestock wealth investment, has disbursed K3.5 million to over 3,000 members across the country.

SSAFO empowers communities through various agricultural programmes.

SSAFO founder Munyaradzi Muronda said in a statement issued on Friday that an outstanding balance of K170,000 will soon be paid to 67 members under the current cycle.

SSAFO, which aims at promoting large-scale or macro-chicken production, has been keeping chickens on behalf of investors that mainly comprise youths under a programme called Consolidated Young Entrepreneurs Programme (CYEP).

Mr Muronda said since inception last year, the programme has demonstrated that poultry farming can empower communities with household income from the comfort of their homes as the organisation keeps chickens on behalf of the