Sri Lanka firm invests $5 million

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

ACCESS to finance by sectors deemed risky could be addressed with the establishment of microfinance institutions that will target entrepreneurs in agriculture and market traders.

Currently, entrepreneurs in agriculture and market traders have challenges in accessing finance due to the requirement in terms of collateral and high interest rates which are hovering around 25 to 47 percent.

LOLC Finance Zambia Limited, a Sri Lankan firm, has invested US$5 million in the establishment of a micro-financial institution in Zambia targeting micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs).

Head of marketing and business development Mumba Chulumanda said the company has been prompted to help empower MSMEs and women because they do not have access to cheaper finance to boost their businesses.

"In the journey to expand and venture into Africa, the firm identified Zambia as the hub for the continent's operations.