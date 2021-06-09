Squirrels squeeze draw

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

BENIN 2 ZAMBIA 2

AFTER saying some players found the national team jersey too heavy to wear, coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic made only minimal changes to the team which fell 3-1 to the Teranga Lions on Saturday. But the situation remains complicated. Benin took the lead through Arminia Bielefeld midfielder Cebio Soukou on 12 minutes after dribbling past ball-watching Zambian defenders before unleashing a low drive into the corner which Zambia goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe failed to deal with. But the Chipolopolo responded. Under Micho, it has become customary for Zambia to improve their play in the second half, but this time around, the opposite happened. They responded within the first half, only to surrender the initiative in the second half. Polokwane City midfielder Salulani Phiri pulled one back on 19 minutes after benefiting from a Roger Kola pass before TP Mazembe midfielder Tandi Mwape headed in a Dominic Chanda corner on the stroke of half-time to go on the break with the lead and avoid a possible bollocking from the coach. After the defeat to Senegal, Micho had berated some of the players, saying their qualities CLICK TO READ MORE