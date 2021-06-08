Squirrels lie in wait

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

INITIALLY, when you think of Benin, what came to mind was voodoo or singer and songwriter Angelique Kidjo, thanks to her hit song Agolo.If you want to catch up on what the Beninese diva has been up to recently, it is no big deal. The Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter is set to release later this month her 15th album titled Mother Nature, on which she features Zambian rapper Sampa the Great.But that is a story better told in another setting. For Zambian football fans, the settings of Benin are now familiar. In 2004, the former Republic of Dahomey, which had previously not bothered much about football, qualified for the first time to the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia at the expense of Zambia.Following a 1-all draw here, Zambia lost 3-0 in Cotonou in 2003 to miss out on qualification.Patrick Phiri was then coach of Zambia, whose decline had started after the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations in Burkina Faso, later to be known as the CLICK TO READ MORE