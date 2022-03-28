Squirrels expose gaps

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

BENIN 2 ZAMBIA 1

AFTER the highs of Friday’s 3-1 win over Congo Brazzaville, the Chipolopolo were brought down to earth yesterday by Benin, who showed coach Aljosa Asanovic just how work lies ahead.

One of the takeaways from Friday’s game is that new call-up Frankie Musonda, who scored Zambia’s third goal, had his picture over the internet.

Somebody claimed that the Zambian ladies were drooling over him and were eager to learn more about the Scotland-based defender.

The ladies will be left to defend themselves on that one. But Asanovic must certainly have had a lot to learn from the two games.

These are preparatory matches meant to give the Croat an idea of his team ahead of the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

But with the likes of Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala missing out, it was always going to leave him with some work to do notwithstanding the results in the two games played at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.

The Croat made two changes to the starting line-up from the Congo game, with Tandi Mwape and Kelvin Kampamba coming in for injured Aime Mabika and Evans Kangwa, the last remnant from the