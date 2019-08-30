Sprinter Siame tip-top

ROBINSON KUNDA, Rabat, Morocco

SPRINTER Sydney Siame boosted Zambia’s hopes for the fifth medal at the African Games when he qualified for the final of the 200 metres with 20:67 seconds with South African Anaso Jobodwana also qualifying after finishing second with 20.82 seconds.

But the female runners Rhoda Njovu and Lumeka Katundu saw their hopes of minting medals vanish when they finished third and sixth respectively in the 200m.