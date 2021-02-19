Spread the digital platforms

THE Ministry of Lands has for a long time been associated with inertia partly due to its operations being manual.

Some civil servants capitalised on this manual record-keeping to manipulate documents for their benefit and for those who paid “something” under the table.

Genuine land owners lost their properties when suddenly they would face other people claiming to be legitimate owners of the same land. The new landlords would brandish the evidence of official documents.

Apart from widespread corruption, manual record-keeping had become inefficient and time-consuming.

People spent long hours and days to be attended to, thereby taking away precious time to do other productive things.

Manual record-keeping meant that the ministry was no longer on top of things as far as land management was concerned.

Therefore, the inclusion of some of its products on the online government portal and payment systems by the ministry is indeed a big milestone.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata yesterday launched seven services on the government service bus and digital payment system, saying the development will help the ministry improve the quality of services offered through migration to the digital era.

Ms Kapata said the platform will enable citizens to access services under the ministry from any location at any time of the day.

Making services for the ministry online through the government portal is a winner for everyone.

Firstly, Government is a winner as this huge step is likely to increase the amount of payments and, ultimately, revenue received through this platform.

It must be understood that sometimes people do not pay not because they do not have money or don’t want to pay, but because they are discouraged by the long time it takes to honour their financial obligations.

The Zambian public is also a winner as accessing these services has become more convenient and can be done at their convenience.

It is inexcusable in this time and era with advances in technology that the country should lag behind and continue doing things using archaic methods.

The investment made through Smart Zambia is therefore worthwhile. The Government deserves better and so do Zambians.

What should follow this huge milestone is promotion of the e-payment services to create awareness among the public and encourage them to pay through these services.

Failure to invest in advertising and promotion of these e-payment services could stall this programme. And let’s not forget that there are those that may want to sabotage decisions because they will lose the kickbacks they have been getting.

For instance, look at the sadness that blanketed some road traffic police officers when stationary speed cameras replaced ‘humans’.

Yet, these innovations are for the benefit of the general population. It should never be for a few people.

There is need to be aggressive in the push for change from the old way of doing things to ways that embrace technology.

For example, we still have long queues at Road Transport and Safety Agency, yet one can actually make payments from the comfort of their homes or offices using a smartphone.

The benefits of e-Government is already evidenced in the significantly reduced costs in hosting Cabinet meetings, for instance. Even before the ravages of COVID-19 hit Zambia, technology was embraced at this high level and benefits are there for all to see.

What should be done is expedite the spread of this mode of service provision to all other public institutions.

Some have already embraced this, but a lot more can be done much faster.

So the public expects the Ministry of Lands to move with the times in improving service delivery. Those that can’t keep up with the pace may be ‘excused’ from being anywhere near this ministry, or indeed any other public entity that must be exceptional in service delivery.

Those that may try to put spanners in this initiative must be treated as saboteurs and dealt with accordingly.