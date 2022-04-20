Spotlight on Daka

KELVIN KACHINGWE

IT IS highly competitive for our players playing at the top level. After Rangers came from behind to beat rivals Celtic in extra time on Sunday during the Scottish Cup semi-final, forward Fashion Sakala was claiming the second goal as his own even though television pictures showed that this was in fact a Carl Starfelt own goal.

“That’s my goal,” Fashion said. “I got the last touch.” Rangers coach Giovanni Van Bronckhorst said he could not care less who was credited with the game’s defining moment. But you can understand Fashion wanting to be credited with the goal. He had come in for criticism after failing to impress against Braga in the Europa League quarter-final first leg in Portugal where he had taken the place of the sidelined Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos. When Fashion claimed the goal, I was reminded of the time Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Harry Kane demanded he should be awarded a goal following a 2-1 win over Stoke City in a Premier League match in 2018. Kane actually swore on his daughter’s life that he touched the ball as Danish teammate Christian Eriksen’s effort flew into the back of the net. “I swear on my daughter’s life that I touched the ball, but there’s nothing I can do,” Kane, who was adamant that he should be awarded the goal, said. “If they can turn it around, they can turn it around. If they take my word, they take away my word.” Of course at stake was the Golden Boot, which of course he was desperate to win that season. For most of us, we thought it was really pettiness at its best on the part of the England captain. Fortunately for Fashion, he did not go as far as swearing. But that he could go as far as claiming the goal which was an own goal as his own shows the desperation or rather the demands placed on our players to produce the goods at the highest level. Enock Mwepu was hauled off at half-time against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday. Mwepu was already on a yellow card and the Brighton coach Graham Potter thought if he carried on, he risked being sent off and the team finishing with 10-men. For Patson Daka, nothing seems to be working in his favour, with doubts emerging that he may not be the long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy at Leicester City. One Leicester fan went as far as claiming that he was told a lie over Daka. But for us who have followed Daka’s career, we know what he is capable of doing. Perhaps, he just needs time to refocus. He was unable to join the national team during the last international break, citing the need to sort out some family issues. That should perhaps give us an indication that he is being affected by some off-field issues. Hopefully, he sorts them out soonest so he can focus on his football. The focus today is squarely on the league game between Kabwe Warriors and Red Arrows in Kabwe. For fans who wanted the title race to drag on for a while, they will be cursing champions Zesco United for drawing against Power Dynamos on Sunday. That draw meant leaders Arrows only need a win in their next match to claim the championship. This is not the way others would have wanted the title decided – in mid-week for that matter and away from Nkoloma Stadium. But whatever the case, you have to agree that Arrows will be deserved winners when they are finally crowned champions. For comments, kkachingwe@daily-mail.co.zm or dekatchk@gmail.com