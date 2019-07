ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

MINISTRY of Youth, Sport and Child Development Permanent Secretary Joe Kapembwa has wished Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga success in tomorrow’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee elections.

Kapembwa said in an interview yesterday that Government is upbeat Kamanga will emerge victorious during the polls billed for Egypt.