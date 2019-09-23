‘Sports promotes peace, unity’

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says sport plays an important role in promoting peace, unity and health.

Lungu said in a speech read for him by Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga during the official opening of the Southern African Inter-Municipal Sports Assóciation (SAIMSA) Games at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka yes terday that Government places importance on the development and promotion of physical activity.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/