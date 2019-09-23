Sport

‘Sports promotes peace, unity’

September 23, 2019
Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says sport plays an important role in promoting peace, unity and health.
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says sport plays an important role in promoting peace, unity and health.
Lungu said in a speech read for him by Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga during the official opening of the Southern African Inter-Municipal Sports Assóciation (SAIMSA) Games at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka yes terday that Government places importance on the development and promotion of physical activity.

