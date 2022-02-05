Spiderman thrust straight into family duel

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

IF the returning Buildcon coach John ‘Spiderman’ Lungu had a way, he would have probably opted to start his reign at the Ndola side with a different opponent from Power Dynamos, who are led by his brother-in-law Mwenya Chipepo. When Chipepo was trying to break into the Roan United first team in the mid-90s under Fordson Kabole, he shared the same house with Lungu on Funyama Avenue in what was called Big Town in Luanshya.

Lungu, an established international and talisman at Roan at the time, might have shared some ideas with Chipepo. But there will be no room for that today. Power have recorded three consecutive draws against Green Eagles, Kabwe Warriors and Forest Rangers, which must be frustrating for any coach with hopes of breaking into the top four. They can certainly do with a win today at Arthur Davies Stadium. But if they go on to win their match, it will mean spoiling his brother-in-law's return to Buildcon. But knowing his work ethics, that should be least of his worries. He has a job to do for a club he has supported as a child. Elsewhere, Konkola Blades will have the toughest of tasks when they face uncompromising Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. It is hard to tell what will constitute Charles Bwale's team talk today, but he has to take care of a lot of things if they are to stop the impressive run by Arrows. The league leaders have not allowed a goal at home in their last five games while scoring six in the process. This means if Blades are to get anything from this game, they have to be at their best both in defence and attack. However, this already is a lot to ask of Blades, who are the second-worst travellers in the league with a record of four losses and one draw in the last five games on the road. Their last and only win on the road came on September 25, 2021, when they beat Zanaco 2–0 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.