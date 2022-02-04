Spiderman back

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THREE years after he separated with the club, former Zambia international midfielder John ‘Spiderman’ Lungu is back at Buildcon as caretaker coach. The Ndola side have turned to Lungu as replacement for Boyd Mulwanda, who caught them off guard when he resigned last Saturday to take up the mantle at another Super League side, Kansanshi Dynamos. Buildcon chief executive officer Charles Kalala confirmed the engagement of Lungu in an interview yesterday, saying the club has a lot of faith in the former international, who is also one of the pioneers of the club. “He comes in with the culture which he understands well as he was once a pioneer of Buildcon Football Club,” Kalala said. “He coached Buildcon when they were in Division One from 2016-2017 and amongst other attributes we understand, he will get back in the shoes because he understands the culture of the club.” Kalala said Lungu has a lot of experience, which is a plus to the team that has ambitions of finishing in the top four. The former Kabwe Warriors and Roan United anchorman, who was part of the Zambia national team that finished second to Nigeria at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia shortly after the Gabon air crash, has coached Lime Hotspurs, Chambishi, Zanaco, and Nchanga Rangers, among others. “He comes in with that wealth of experience,” Kalala emphasised. “He has coached and played at CLICK TO READ MORE