Spell sent back to sender

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A 39-YEAR-OLD man of Kabanana Township in Lusaka has been ordered by Matero Local Court to reverse a spell he allegedly cast on his former wife.

Esau Banda is accused of having cast a spell on Margaret Phiri, 31, of the same township, that she should not sleep with another man other than him.

Phiri told the court that Banda made some tattoos around her waist with the magical powers that if she sleeps with another man, their bodies would be conjoined.

This came to light on Monday when the court granted divorce in a matter Phiri was sued by Banda for divorce.

Phiri and Banda got married in 2011 and have two children.

In her testimony, Phiri told the court that Banda left her for another woman after she helped him get a