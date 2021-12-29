Speed up Kafulafuta water project

THE age-old adage says “water is life”. Certainly, without water there can be no life, which is why scientists are sceptical about planet Mars sustaining life.This concern though is much closer to home than that faraway planet. It is worrying that over

200,000 residents in Bwana Mkubwa constituency in Ndola are lacking adequate access to clean water and sanitation, a situation which by now should have been resolved had the Kafulafuta Dam project not stalled.The population is too big to be ignored or to be soothed with lip service.This is especially so with the country grappling with so many diseases, including the fastspreading COVID-19 pandemic. Obviously , one does not expect to find residents in this area adhering to the health protocol of washing hands with soap regularly.To make matters worse, some townships like Kaloko, Ndeke and Twashuka have to make do with shallow wells which exacerbate the disease burden in the constituency .Being the major beneficiaries of the Kafulafuta Dam, it is important that the residents in the constituency are supplied with clean water soon.The big question though is why the US$499 million Kafulafuta Dam project, which is expected to improve the water supply in the constituency , has stalled over the past three years.Projects of such magnitude are not supposed to be delayed,especially that US$11 million of the total cost has already been spent on building reservoirs and networks in the constituency. We understand the dam project will supply water to about one million residents of Ndola,Luanshya and Masaiti districts. Although the project has been suspended due to default by Government to pay US$56 million to the contractor , this situation should not have been allowed in the first place.Projects are abandoned by companies or suspended, some for justifiable reasons, but it is beneficiaries who suffer the consequences of poor management of these programmes.It is always difficult for such projects to take off again with the similar zeal, especially when there is a change of government.However, it is encouraging to hear that on Monday Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha, Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali and Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo inspected the dam infrastructure.The zeal from the new dawn government to engage and negotiate with the contractor of the dam project, China National Complete Engineering Corporation, to resume the stalled works is commendable.This should give hope to the residents in the constituency , as well as other beneficiaries from other towns who have been waiting to have improved water supply in their areas from Kafulafuta Dam. Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament (MP) Warren Mwambazi has a huge task also to monitor the contractor together with other stakeholders because residents have already lost out in service delivery. While Government is waiting for the contractor to resume work on the project, measures should be put in place to ensure that residents receive enough water to wash their hands regularly amid COVID-19. The current situation where residents have to ration water every day compromises their efforts to keep abreast of COVID-19 health protocols.The Kafulafuta water project and many others across the country are important to Zambia attaining Sustainable Development Goal number six, which is about clean water and sanitation for all.We appeal to all stakeholders in the water sector to support Government in ensuring that the project does not stall again once the contractor gets back to work.We urge the new dawn administration to break the curse of delaying projects in the country which apparently had become the norm.The delay will also result in the cost of the project to increase when works are resumed because prices of materials will have gone up.We also share Chieftainess Malembeka’s concern that the vandalism done to the installed infrastructur

e so far will inflate the cost of the project from what it was initially .There is no doubt that Bwana Mkubwa constituency residents need water like yesterday considering that water is a matter of life or death.To this end, we hope Government will expedite the payment to the contractor so that the works can resume and the project completed.