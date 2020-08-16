Special needs pupils get down to earth

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

‘INSIDE Kabulonga Boys Secondary School, for all your tomatoes, onions and veggies’ reads a bill board at the entrance to the learning institution.

At first glance, one would think the vegetables are produced by able-bodied pupils.

The school has since 2019 engaged pupils with special needs in its production unit activities.

Some of the learners with special needs talked to are happy to be engaged in the production unit.

Nicholas Lungu, a Grade 12 pupil, hopes to put into practice what he has learnt when he leaves the institution.

“I have learnt how to grow tomatoes and breed fish. I will forever remain with the skills I have attained from this school,” he says.

Nicholas, who has mild cerebral palsy, says he plans to take up farming as his part-time job after pursuing his childhood career of becoming a medical doctor.

He believes that disability is not inability and that people with disabilities are capable of becoming successful just like able-bodied people.

Nicholas says he wants to change the negative perception in society that people with disabilities are beggars.

He says young people should start thinking of taking up farming seriously, adding that job opportunities in the country are dwindling each day that passes.

“It is not every time that people find a white collar job or become whoever they want to. A lot of things happen and things change. Young people can easily take up farming or agriculture as a second option,” he says.

Luke Chingumbe, another Grade 12 pupil, hopes to set up a fish farm in future.

He says his love for a career in medicine is slowly being replaced by that of becoming a farmer.

“I have learnt so much and I hope to become an established fish farmer one day. My career was to become a medical doctor from childhood. Skills I have acquired here have encouraged me to become a farmer,” Luke says.

He says having knowledge in gardening or farming is cardinal in the life of every individual because it promotes household food security.

Luke says people should put up backyard gardens where they should plant tomatoes and vegetables.

“Having a backyard garden promotes financial discipline and reduces someone’s expenses on food,” he says.

Luke says disability is a state of mind and that he does not see himself disabled like people out there do.

Though he does not to want to wallow in self-pity, because of his condition, Luke has undergone operations several times.

“I experience pain especially in my leg. When it gets very cold, it bends,” Luke says.

He is grateful to the school for the opportunity given to him, saying he will put the farming skills into practice when he leaves school.

Leviticus Kapufi, who is the school headboy, says he has learnt different varieties of tomatoes to plant.

“Not only have I learnt which variety of tomato may give one a good yield and higher returns on their investment, I have also learnt entrepreneurial skills,” he says.

Leviticus says he is able to detect if a tomato field is about to be invaded by pests by observing leaf colour change.

He says he knows the type of chemical or pesticide to apply and at what stage.

“My interest in farming has since grown. At first I never liked the whole idea of production units until I became fully involved in field work,” Leviticus says.

School agronomist Faith Sikazwe says the school wants to encourage pupils to take up farming as a business.

Ms Sikazwe feels that acquiring a skill in farming is important for pupils in an event that they don’t find a white-collar job.

“We try to impart life skills in them to promote entrepreneurship. Tomato growing is something that they can easily do. This is a sustainable business in which one can venture into and support themselves,” she says.

Ms Sikazwe says the school has a one acre field where they grow tomatoes.

She says they harvest 200 boxes of tomatoes which they sell to chain stores and individuals every week.

Ms Sikazwe also says the school has two fish ponds measuring 20 x 30 metres with 6,500 fingerlings each.

She says the school is also keeping livestock in partnership with Ing’ombe Ilede School of Southern Province.

“Initially we had 80 goats but we sold off most of the males. As for the fish, our first harvest will be done in October,” she says.

School head teacher Jolly Nalili says the school generates an average of K80,000 from the production units every month.

He says at first it used to generate K94,000 per month but prices on the market are now fluctuating.

Mr Nalili says the money is channelled towards operational costs, paying water and electricity bills.

“The money we are realising from production unit is more than the school fees we collect and grants we receive from Government. We no longer chase pupils who owe the school,” he says.

Currently 80 percent of running costs at the school is being generated from the production unit.

“We are now collaborating with Chipembi Girls’ Secondary School so that we grow our capacity. They have a huge piece of land,” Mr Nalili says.

He says the school targets to harvest four tonnes of fish from the two fish ponds.

Mr Nalili says the school is moving towards free education once it expands the capacity of tomato and vegetable growing.

“Society out there is rough. We do not want our learners with special needs to become beggars. Learners with special needs should be self-sustainable through acquisition of skills,” Mr Nalili says.