Special aid for Mushindamo twins

BENEDICT TEMBO

Lusaka

It all started when in the audit department of Mushindamo Town Council, where the Ubuntu spirit was evoked when an employee, Chanda Kalima, rushed to Bestone Chambeshi junior’s office displaying a photo of two newly-born babies whose mother had just died after giving birth.

Justina Chilupula, 27, died in January this year after giving birth to twins in a crop field where she and her husband had gone to farm.

She died from excessive bleeding at St Dorothy Rural Health Centre, where she had been rushed for observation.

Apart from losing their mother, the twins, who were kept at Saint Dorothy Rural Health Centre for observation, were left without milk or nappies, prompting health authorities at the clinic to appeal for help from well-wishers.

Apparently, most peasant farmers (Kaondes and Lambas) in Mushindamo and other parts of North-Western Province shift to their plots during the rainy season to concentrate on their ventures.

When Mr Chambeshi, the auditor at the Mushindamo local authority, saw the photo, he was compelled to go and visit the babies at the clinic, where they were kept after birth.

"We immediately headed to St Dorothy Clinic in Mushindamo district. There, we found the babies under