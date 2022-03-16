Speaker suspends 30 PF MPs for 30 days

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THIRTY Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament (MPs) were yesterday made to take the walk of shame from the House after being suspended for 30 days for protesting in front of the Speaker’s mace.

First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Attractor Chisangano sent out the MPs after making a ruling on a point of order by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo and his Justice counterpart, Mulambo Haimbe.

“I now order you, suspended PF Members of Parliament, to immediately leave the proceedings of the House on 30 days suspension. Those in the chamber should leave through the main entrance.

“Those attending from designated committee rooms should immediately leave the committee rooms. Those logged into the proceedings via Zoom should immediately log out,” Ms Chisangano said.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile was ordered to stand behind the bar of the House while 29 other affected lawmakers were told to stand wherever they were.

Shiwang'andu MP Stephen Kampyongo, Pambashe's Ronald Chitotela, Kawambwa's Nickson Chilangwa, and Tasila Mwansa, of Chawama, are among the