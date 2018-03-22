Speaker sends strong message

Dear editor,

THE decision by the Speaker of National Assembly Patrick Matibini to suspend Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Lands Minister Jean Kapata for 30 days and 90 days, respectively, for assaulting Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has sent a signal to other parliamentarians.

All those who doubted Dr Matibini’s impartiality can now rest assured that he is a man of honour.

Dr Matibini means well in instilling discipline in the House – whether members are from the left or right.

With the banishment of Mr Lusambo and Ms Kapata, MPs should sit and man up.

OBSERVER

Lusaka